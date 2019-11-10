7-year-old football player out of ICU, team dedicates championship game to him

FRESNO, California (KSEE/ KGPE) – A little league football player is recovering after an infected appendix.

He was in the ICU for a few days, but is now out.

Saturday was the final game of the season, but as he watched from the sidelines his team made sure he was a part of every play.

It was a morning full of team spirit and cheers for the Central Ravens Fresno little league football team, not just because it’s the championship game, but because their teammate is out of the hospital.

7-year-old Hani Tadros suffered a severe appendicitis. “It was the scariest day of my life,” says Feras Tadros, Hani’s father.

During surgery, there were some complications. “His temperature rose and his blood pressure dropped so they have to incubate and take him into the ICU,” Tadros explained.

Thankfully the little leaguer is OK. “I love football,” Hani expressed.

Tadros was released on Thursday but he was not able to play in the final game of the season.

So, he watched from the sidelines. “Go Ravens!” Hani shouted with excitement.

The second grader supported his team while they supported him, wearing wristbands with his jersey number 54.

“Thank you to my team,” says Hani.

The coach says the football team is like a family and on this day they just want to make Hani proud.

“Hani worked hard all year long and today he can’t play for the championship, it’s not right, so we’re dedicating this game to Hani,” says Irvin Marquez, Central Ravens Fresno Football.

