FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Seven local restaurants in Fresno, Kings, and Tulare counties have received a $5,000 grant as part of a California restaurant relief program.

In total, 184 restaurants across California have been awarded $5,000 grants as part of California Restaurant Foundation’s third consecutive Restaurants Care® Resilience Fund, a $2.1 million fund financed by SoCalGas, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) and San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E).

Officials say this year’s Resilience Fund is the largest to date in terms of overall funding, individual grant sizes, and grant utilization, and received 25 percent more applicants than in previous years.

Organizers behind the grant program say that this increase in applicants shows the persistent need to support local independent restaurant owners.

Officials say recipients can use the $5,000 grants for equipment and technology upgrades, unforeseen hardship, employee retention bonuses, and employee training.

In Fresno, the restaurants awarded this year were La Elegante Taqueria Inc., Señor Aji, and Cafe Leon Mexican Restaurant. In Sanger, Mi Linda Tierra was also awarded the $5,000 grant.

Colima Mexican Grill in Hanford was the lone recipient of the grant in Kings County.

Quesadilla Gorilla, in Visalia, and Birria y Pollos El Guero, in Porterville, rounded out the Central Valley recipients of the 2023 Restaurants Care Resilience Fund.

Officials say the next funding cycle will open again in October.