7 fires in 2 years at this Fresno home: How you can help

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The seventh fire in two years at a vacant Fresno home was extinguished by the Fresno Fire Department on Tuesday – with a request to local residents to help control the number of similar callouts.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a fire in the area of State Street and Golden State Boulevard. Officials described the property as an unoccupied residence that was unsecured – allowing access into the structure.

Crews at the scene were able to contain the fire without any injuries and boarded up the vacant residence before leaving the scene. Officials say this incident marks the seventh fire at that property – the first one occurring on May 26, 2021.

The fire department is asking local residents to report any suspicious activity on vacant premises by calling 911.