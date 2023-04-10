CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Seven drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI on Friday, April 7, during a DUI checkpoint, according to the Clovis Police Department.

The DUI checkpoint was held on northbound Clovis Avenue between Sierra and Herndon avenues.

Officials say along with the seven drivers arrested for DUI, five Driver’s had license Violations. Police say funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

Police say to report a suspected DUI driver, dial 911.