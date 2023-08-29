FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Seven drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday night during a DUI checkpoint, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The DUI checkpoint was held at Jensen and Cherry avenues from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

Police say 42 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, and 293 vehicles were contacted.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, according to police.