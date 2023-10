FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Seven people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence over the Halloween weekend on Saturday, October 28.

According to the Fresno Police Department drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Officials say they will continue to hold a series of DUI enforcement checkpoints throughout the year to keep our roadways safe.