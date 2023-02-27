FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Today, U.S. Senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein announced $139.5 million in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to upgrade, modernize, and rebuild California airports, terminals, and air traffic control towers, with Fresno receiving $7.1 million.

The grant funds are part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Airport Terminal Program, which was made available by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Last summer, Padilla and Feinstein announced nearly $100 million in airport infrastructure grant funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

This latest round of federal dollars coming to California will make our airports safer and more accessible to passengers, with upgrades to modernize terminals and improve energy efficiency. This is a big win that creates jobs and improves the experience for the millions of Californians and visitors who travel through our airports

Alex Padilla, California U.S. Senator

In December 2021, Padilla and Feinstein announced that 167 airports across California would receive over $294 million from the first installment of formula airport infrastructure grant funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The FAA will allocate an additional $12 billion nationwide in airport infrastructure improvements over the next several years. Funding will help airports make upgrades like runway and taxiway renovations, increase cargo capacity, upgrade terminal facilities, and safety enhancements.

This announcement comes one week after The Fresno City Council approved funding for a terminal expansion project at Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT).

City officials say the $126,866,863 contract to Q & D Construction for the project will be invested to position the airport to meet the current and future travel demands of California’s Central Valley.