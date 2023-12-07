MADERA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing at-risk adult, 67-year-old Donald Hayes of Coarsegold.

Police say Donald was last seen at his home in the 46000 block of Konklin Road in Coarsegold on Nov. 22. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says it is unknown what he may have been wearing. Donald is known to frequent the Bass Lake area.

His vehicle is a 2005 silver-colored Saturn Ion CA license 7RHS967 according to Madera police.

If you have any information regarding Donald Hayes, please call the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770.