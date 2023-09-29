VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Applications are open for the Nonprofit Program Fund, so the nonprofits serving Visalia youth can apply to receive grants with up to $6,500 available per awardee, City of Visalia officials announced on Friday.

According to officials, there is a potential $65,000 in total grant funding available for nonprofits that provide programs and services to Visalia youth.

“The Nonprofit Program Fund is a funding mechanism to assist nonprofit agencies that operate in the City of Visalia,” said Ruth Peña, Financial Analyst, City of Visalia. “Our City Council has tasked our Citizens Advisory Committee to administer this annual competitive process for the Fund, and we’re accepting applications now through November 15.”

Applications can be submitted from Friday through November 15 at noon. Grants will range from a minimum of $1,000 to a maximum of $6,500 with funding benefiting youth living or attending school in Visalia.

“The support for this program really speaks to the commitment of our community and their understanding of the important roles that nonprofit agencies play in the ongoing effort to improve the quality of life in the City of Visalia,” said Visalia Mayor Brian Poochigian.

For those seeking more information on the process, two workshops are offered to assist applicants. They will be held on October 10 from noon to 1:00 p.m. and Oct. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Workshop attendance is voluntary, and no reservations are necessary. Both workshops will be held in the City Council Chambers at City Hall West, located at 707 W. Acequia Ave in Visalia.

Gran applications can be obtained in person by visiting City Hall West, from the City’s website clicking here, or by emailing ruth.pena@visalia.city.