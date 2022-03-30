PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 65-year-old man died from a vehicle collision in Porterville, according to Porterville police.

Police say on Tuesday, around 7:20 p.m., they responded to a collision at the intersection of Plano Street and Highway 190.

Officers said when they arrived they found two vehicles with major damage.

During their investigation, officers say they determined a 65-year-old man did not stop for a red light at the intersection and was struck by another vehicle heading west on Highway 190.

The 65-year-old was sent to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries, according to police.

Another passenger involved in the collision had moderate injuries, according to police.

Investigators say they do not know if drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is being asked to call the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.