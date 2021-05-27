$63M widening project for Hwy 41 moves closer to construction

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KGPE) – A $63-million widening project slated for a six-mile stretch of Highway 41 from Fresno County to the Kings County line has passed one hurdle.

On Thursday, the Fresno Council of Governments policy board approved adding the project to the Measure C Expenditure Plan.

The project would expand the road from two to four lanes as was originally planned. Before the vote, board members heard from family members of those who lost their lives to what they call a dangerous stretch of road.

“On that stretch of road where his accident occurred, there’s no room to course-correct,” said Janet Williams, whose husband was killed on the highway. “If someone else makes a mistake there’s no room to drive defensively, there’s no room to get out of the way.”

Following the vote, the item will go before Fresno County Transportation Authority for final approval on June 9. Both the state and federal funding will be needed to pay for the project.

In the meantime, a barrier will be installed along the centerline to make the road safer. The installation will begin on June 7.