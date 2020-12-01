62-year-old woman killed in Fresno crash

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident Tuesday morning in Fresno.
The crash happened around 9 a.m. near Highway 99 and the Highway 41 transition.
The CHP said a 62-year-old female died after the Ford Freestyle SUV traveling northbound on the Highway 41 transition to northbound Highway 99 lost control became airborne and struck a concrete pillar, killing the driver.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision, according to the CHP.
