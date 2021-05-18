62-year-old man dies after being hit by car in Parlier, police say

PARLIER, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 62-year-old man was killed after police say he was hit by a car Tuesday evening in Parlier.

Shortly before 9 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Academy and Parlier avenues after it was reported that a man had just been hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they found the man laying in the roadway with serious injuries. Emergency crews tried to render aid for the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it appears the man walking in the middle of the street – and not on a crosswalk – when he was hit.

It does not appear that alcohol and or drugs were involved in this fatal crash.