62-year-old man dies after being hit by car in Parlier, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fatal crash in Parlier

PARLIER, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 62-year-old man was killed after police say he was hit by a car Tuesday evening in Parlier.

Shortly before 9 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Academy and Parlier avenues after it was reported that a man had just been hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they found the man laying in the roadway with serious injuries. Emergency crews tried to render aid for the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it appears the man walking in the middle of the street – and not on a crosswalk – when he was hit.

It does not appear that alcohol and or drugs were involved in this fatal crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com