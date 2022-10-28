COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera man had a major payoff on a $7 bet at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week.
Officials with the casino said Johnathan A. hit a $614,407.50 jackpot after making a $7 bet on the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine, located inside the Casa de Fuego gaming area.
“Every win for our Chukchansi guests is a win for us, too,” wrote Deann Kamalani, marketing director for Chukchansi, in a statement. “Our guests are like family, and when they hit it big, we celebrate right along with them. On behalf of Chukchansi, I offer Jonathan our sincerest congratulations and thanks for his loyalty to our property. Cheers to playing with the best!”
Johnathan, who is a sous chef, told officials that he plans to invest the money in his family business.