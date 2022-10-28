COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera man had a major payoff on a $7 bet at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week.

Officials with the casino said Johnathan A. hit a $614,407.50 jackpot after making a $7 bet on the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine, located inside the Casa de Fuego gaming area.

Photo provided by Chukchansi Gold Casino and Resort.

“Every win for our Chukchansi guests is a win for us, too,” wrote Deann Kamalani, marketing director for Chukchansi, in a statement. “Our guests are like family, and when they hit it big, we celebrate right along with them. On behalf of Chukchansi, I offer Jonathan our sincerest congratulations and thanks for his loyalty to our property. Cheers to playing with the best!”

Johnathan, who is a sous chef, told officials that he plans to invest the money in his family business.