FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local high school’s track and field team is out tens of thousands of dollars after its fireworks stand was broken into last week.

Cedric Pulliam, head coach of Central High School’s track and field team, says four pallets full of fireworks were delivered to the team’s stand near Shaw and Blythe avenues at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Around 2 o’clock the next afternoon, Pulliam says he discovered that someone had used a blowtorch to break into the storage container where the fireworks had been stored.

Pulliam says the team’s entire stock, totaling $60,000 worth of fireworks, was stolen during the break-in.

Despite the setback, Pulliam says the fundraiser benefiting the team will still continue, with the track and field program having to pay out of pocket to replace the stolen fireworks.

“Now we’re in the hole and have to pay for the ones that were stolen, as well as the ones we have now,” explained Pulliam.

The fireworks stand serves as the track and field team’s main fundraiser of the year, helping pay for uniforms, entry fees for meets, and travel and hotel expenses.

“Right now, we’re just trying to raise money for the kids, so it’s kind of sad that they would steal from a program that helps kids,” said Pulliam.

You can help support the fundraiser by visiting the team’s fireworks booth, located in the parking lot of the Costco on Shaw and Blythe.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.