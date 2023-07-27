MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pot bust in Merced County may have shut down a major human trafficking operation, as Merced County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a suspected illegal Marijuana operation near the city of Merced.

60 people were found in the raid, people they believe to be victims of human trafficking.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said he has never seen this level of trafficking before, and that the people brought to the property in the 900 block of Vassar Avenue were promised a better life.

That’s before they were forced to work in heartbreaking conditions.

“There was no place to sleep. Like I say, 60 people. Some of them were sleeping in their cars, some of them were sleeping in closed trailers, like a U-Haul trailer, and some of them were on a blanket on the ground in the weeds. They had two portable restrooms, little outhouses,” said Sheriff Warnke.

He said investigators believe all of the people found, both men and women migrants, from a 16-year-old to people in their 60s, were dropped off only days before they were found.

They then were forced to process and package illegal marijuana; far different than the guarantee they were given of a good-paying job and a new lease on life.

“A lot of them came over with promises to pay back the folks that were illegally transporting them. And some of them actually paid tens of thousands of dollars to get here.”

Warnke says none of the 60 people were taken into custody, as investigators believe they are all victims in this case. Child Protective Services was called in for the lone 16-year-old, who was then returned to their parents. As for the adults, each of them refused protection services.

“I think out of fear because you know, in that line of work, they’re called coyotes, or with cartels, because there’s gotta be some organized crime behind this. You know, with them promising to pay, now they can’t,” said Warnke.

Merced deputies say their Animal Services Bureau responded and rescued three goats and two dogs due to the animal’s inadequate care.

The sheriff says several hundred pounds of illegal marijuana were confiscated.

He asks that if you have any information at all about who’s responsible that you contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. They can be reached by dialing (209) 385-7445.