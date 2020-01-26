6-year-old injured from shooting in Central Fresno, police says

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department responded to a shooting that injured a 6-year-old in Central Fresno on Saturday.

Police say they responded to 19 shot spotters in 2200 block near Tyler Ave. at around 6:30 p.m.

The 6-year-old was wounded on the shoulder and was transported to Community Medical Regional Center and is in stable condition, according to authorities.

A nearby apartment and two-vehicles were hit.

No other details were available.

