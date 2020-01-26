6-year-old injured from shooting in Central Fresno, police says

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department responded to a shooting that injured a 6-year-old in Central Fresno on Saturday.

Police say they responded to 19 shot spotters in 2200 block near Tyler Ave. at around 6:30 p.m.

The 6-year-old was wounded on the shoulder and was transported to Community Medical Regional Center and is in stable condition, according to authorities.

A nearby apartment and two-vehicles were hit.

No other details were available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.