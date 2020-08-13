6 vehicle crash in northwest Fresno sends multiple people to hospital

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A multi-car crash in northwest Fresno injured several people and caused major damage to several cars.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. near Herndon and Blackstone avenues.

Police said it was a chaotic scene when an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed hit the center median taking out several trees crashing into six cars.

Multiple people were transported to Community Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, according to police.

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.