TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six men were arrested after detectives uncovered dozens of pounds of illegal narcotics and several stolen guns during a multi-state drug trafficking bust, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, March 22, Tulare County Sheriff’s detectives joined forces with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to carry out search warrants at several homes that were believed to be connected to a drug trafficking operation being run out of the county.

After searching homes in Exeter, Farmersville, and Woodlake, detectives say they found a combined total of 17 pounds of meth, four pounds of heroin, 4.5 kilograms of cocaine, and 6.6 pounds of fentanyl.

Detectives also reported finding 50 guns in the homes, 14 of which were reported stolen in Exeter last year.

Following the searches, 33-year-old Adam Bennett of Woodlake was arrested on drug and weapons charges, and 36-year-old Caleb Martinez was taken into custody on several outstanding warrants.

Photo provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, detectives say they identified 35-year-old Martel Rivera of Exeter as a suspect who was selling large amounts of meth in Las Vegas.

Rivera was arrested in Las Vegas, where detectives say they found him with 50 pounds of meth and 2,000 fentanyl pills.

Detectives say they also arrested 37-year-old Moses Rivera of Woodlake, 26-year-old Josh Rivera of Woodlake, and 29-year-old Tyler Rodgers for possession of the drugs found in Las Vegas.

All four men arrested in Las Vegas face federal charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.