MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the Madera Rescue Mission for its new triage center, officials announced on Monday.

Officials say community members, along with the Madera County Board of Supervisors, Community Action Partnership of Madera County (CAPMC), City of Madera, Kitchell, and Fortune/Ratliff attended the ceremony.

Officials say the triage center will include the installation of six pre-manufactured tiny homes on Madera Rescue Mission’s 7600 square foot lot. The 576 sq. ft units will each contain two bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen, and a seating area.

“The triage center is a vision come true for the Rescue Mission,” said Jesse Chavez, Executive

Director at Madera Rescue Mission (MRM). “We are extremely grateful for the support of

Madera County and partners. Our mission is to serve the least, the last, and the lost with radical

hospitality and MRM will be that one-stop shop for those transitioning out of homelessness.”

According to officials, these units will be made available to individuals and families experiencing homelessness upon eligibility. In partnership with CAPMC and other County departments, the triage center will be able to administer rapid rehousing, street outreach, and other related activities to transition individuals into permanent, affordable housing.

“Our County has a great team of leaders who are dedicated in addressing homelessness,” said

Chairman David Rogers. “The quality of life of all residents is important to all of us and we will

continue to work towards the prevention of homelessness in our communities. Everyone

deserves to live, work, and play healthily in Madera County.

The overall project costs approximately $1,228.468. Funds were awarded from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The triage center is projected to be completed by summer 2024.