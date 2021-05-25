6 months of determination makes the Mexican Chill Grill a food truck reality

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The co-owner of the Mexican Chill Grill food truck, Ryan Pottorff, says they have been trying to open for over six months.

“We were gonna open towards wintertime and go full out, we ran into some issues with the City of Clovis and had to comply with some things that they were requiring such as our branding and signage and so forth,” said Ryan Pottorff.

The food truck’s grand opening was Tuesday at the intersection of Shaw and Leonard in the Loma Vista area of Clovis.

“We wanted to be here, stationary seven days a week. We chose this area because there’s thousands of people out here and they’re kind of the unknowns, you don’t really know it unless you’ve worked out here and realize how many people there really are.”

More than a thousand people have entered reservations on Mexican Chill Grill’s social media sites and Pottorff says although it’s been a rough road, he’s got his eyes set on an even bigger plan for his restaurant on wheels.

“We’ve lost quite a bit of income for losing out on six months, no question about that. The other reason why we chose this spot, because let’s plant the seed–we have plans right across the street right here on the vacant field. We’re gonna be putting a brick and mortar building there of Mexican Chill Grill.”

Mexican Chill Grill is serving seven days a week from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., with plans to extend those hours in the future.