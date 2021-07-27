6 men arrested, 3 women rescued in Tulare County sex trafficking sting

TULARE COUNTY (KSEE/KGPE) — Three women who were victims of human trafficking were rescued after multiple agencies in Tulare County conducted a human sex trafficking sting in the Visalia area.

The Tulare County Sheriffs Department along with Visalia Police and the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said they identify several suspects who they said solicit women for sexual favors in exchange for money through escort ad services.

Tulare County said the following suspects were arrested for soliciting prostitution.

Herman Chatrath, 28, from Visalia.

Carmen Rosales, 30, from Visalia.

Matthew Tilschner, 55, from Visalia.

Carlos Chen, 32, from Irvine.

Jesus Moreno, 35, from Parlier.

Rigoberto Cortez, 54, from Dinuba.

Investigators said they rescued three women who were victims of human trafficking. The victims were offered counseling and housing.

If you or someone you know are a victim of Human Trafficking, please contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.

