6 homicides in 5 days: Fresno’s fatal parking lot stabbing adds to deadly total

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – For the fifth day in a row, the Fresno Police Department was called to a homicide.

The latest incident was Wednesday morning when a fatal stabbing in the parking lot of Family Express Food & Liquor on Fresno and B street. The victim is believed to be a Hispanic or Black male adult in his 60s who was stabbed by a 40-year-old Black male adult suspect.

“There was some kind of confrontation here at the parking lot. He ran from this location, our officers were able to take him into custody at C and Tulare street,” said Lt. Mark Hudson.

This time last year, the Fresno Police Department had responded to five homicides. So far this year, there have been 22. That’s an increase of more than 340%.

“This violence has created an enormous amount of fear and pain within our community,” Mayor Jerry Dyer said at a press conference on Monday.

Police Chief Paco Balderrama says the department simply doesn’t have the numbers to be as proactive as they need to be, and he is trying to restructure his staff accordingly.

“That will mean the temporary dissolution of some units, to put more bodies on the streets so we can be more proactive, more visible…” he said.

According to Chief Balderrama, between vacancies and long-term absences, there are currently 704 officers on staff right now, with just 320 on patrol.

“These numbers do not make sense to me and they have to be addressed,” he said.

So far, police have not released any more information regarding the stabbing on Fresno and B Street. The suspect has been booked into Fresno County Jail.