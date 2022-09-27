FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police and the sheriff’s office are investigating multiple homicides including finding the killer who shot an 18-year-old mother and her three-week-old daughter.

Authorities are still interviewing witnesses and trying to retrieve surveillance video.

Neighbors we spoke to are shaken, seeing the tragedy happening across the valley.

“You never know you know people are so evil nowadays … they don’t have no respect for life in general, it doesn’t matter who,” said a neighbor that did not want to be identified knowing the killer of 18-year-old Yanelly Solario Rodriguez and her 3-week-old daughter is still out there!

“I’m a mother and a grandmother and that hurts a three-week-old baby” she added.

It happened Sunday afternoon on the 25th hundred block of south fruit avenue.

officials say Rodriguez and her infant were found dead in a bedroom both suffering from gunshot wounds.

“the baby had no … was brought into this world, for what,” she said.

On Sunday, Fresno county deputies responded to a call for shots fired on the 6 hundred block of south Kate Street in Mendota where they found two men deceased in front of a home.

“We’re trying to figure out what put these two men in this area and if they had any encounter with somebody whether it be on foot or by car,” said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday morning, officers responded to a stabbing on Divisadero and “P” street… that left one man dead. 26-year-old Teven Tyrone Bradly was arrested on the case.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama sent us this statement saying in part:

“All acts of murder are unacceptable in our community. but when the victim is an innocent, 3-week-old infant it becomes indescribably horrendous and completely unacceptable. Our officers and detectives are diligently working to identify those responsible, and we will not rest until that occurs.” Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama

Now, authorities asking for the community’s help in tracking down multiple suspects and bringing justice to baby Rodriguez and her mother.

“I know someone’s gotta know something, I just know someone’s got to know something, seen something or heard something by now you know,” added the neighbor.

There was also another homicide in Fresno’s tower district, which makes a total of six countywide. There have now been 45 homicides in the city of Fresno this year.