FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local nonprofit, the County of Fresno, and the United States Department of Agriculture are turning empty lots into homes for families in rural Fresno County.

Officials say the $2.9 million project in Riverdale is set to dedicate six of eight homes for families in Fresno County.

The dedication will take place on Friday, June 23, at 10:30 a.m. at 20718 Troutdale, in Riverdale.

Habitat for Humanity Greater Fresno Area, in partnership with the County of Fresno and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), says they will officially dedicate and turn the keys of homeownership over to six families for affordable homeownership in the Country Meadows Development in the rural community of Riverdale.

The remaining two homes will be dedicated in mid-July.

Officials say the dedications come one year after the official groundbreaking and the announcement that Fresno County had awarded $540,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to offset development costs, and $450,000 in down payment assistance from HOME funds (a program from the Federal Government) to assist families in achieving homeownership.

The USDA says they will provide each family with a below-market interest rate home loan to ensure their monthly mortgage is as affordable as possible and to keep their monthly shelter cost at or below 40 percent of their total monthly income.

To be eligible for the Affordable Homeownership Program through Habitat, officials say families must undergo a thorough needs assessment, demonstrate a need, qualify for an affordable home loan, and contribute at least 500 hours of sweat equity to qualify for the down payment assistance.

Families must also fall within 50% to 70% of the Area Median Income (AMI) as annually reported by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).