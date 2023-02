PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville Police Department say they arrested six drivers on suspicion of DUI on Sunday.

Police say drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license.

“We are committed to taking impaired drivers off the road,” Lieutenant Mark Azevedo said. “Driving under the influence is not only dangerous but also has major consequences.”