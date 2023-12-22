FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six people have been displaced on Friday after an intense house fire broke out, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Firefighters say multiple calls came in for an explosion being heard in a house on the 3800 block of Madison Avenue, across 8th Street.

When crews arrived they found a working fire in a single-story residence. According to firefighters, the home was occupied, but the residents were able to escape without injuries.

Firefighters say the fire was so intense it was spreading to the east and the west of the house.

According to firefighters, they managed to get everyone out of the house. Nobody reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.