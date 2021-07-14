6 arrested after large fight breaks out during vigil in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several people were arrested after multiple fights broke out during a memorial event for a shooting victim on Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to Tuolumne Hall, near Tuolumne and F Street, after receiving several 9-1-1 calls about a large fight.

When officers arrived, they found several people fighting in the parking lot outside of the hall.

More officers responded to the area and were able to get the crowd under control.

At least 6 people were arrested for fighting and public intoxication.

Police say there were around 300 people in attendance at the event, which was discovered to be a vigil for a person who was shot and killed last year.

Officers are now working to figure out why there wasn’t enough security at the event.