FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – More animals are available for the second phase of the Jr. Livestock Auction at the 2023 Big Fresno Fair this Saturday at Fresno’s fairgrounds.

Organizers say last year, because of local support, they had a record of sales – bringing in $1.4 million. The first phase of the 2023 Big Fresno Fair Livestock Auction took place on October 7; the second phase will take place on October 14.

Madelyn Donovon is a 5th grader who is a first-time seller from Kingsburg auctioning off her hog Sapphire. Donovon says Sapphire is a dark-crossed pig that loves to be pet and is 260 pounds as she first started off as 67 pounds. She says her pig’s daily gain is 1.6 pounds.

“I’m nervous, but also excited,” said Donovon. “I think that something good in the person that is going to be buying her would be to take great care of her before they turn her into bacon or something. So I just want her to have a good life.”

For more information visit the Jr. Livestock Auction on the Big Fresno Fair’s website.