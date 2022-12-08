VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person who bought a California Scratchers ticket in Visalia is among the eight lucky winners of $5 million, officials with the California Lottery announced on Thursday.

On Thursday, December 8, California announced eight new millionaires after buying a ticket from the California Lottery.

Humberto Corona Davalos won $5 million from a 100X Scratchers ticket sold at the Double D Minimart store located on West Houston Avenue in Visalia in Tulare County.

Other $5 million winning tickets were sold on West Century Boulevard in Los Angeles and Bellflower, also in Los Angeles County.

Officials with the California Lottery say each of these stores will get a $25,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratchers.

Additionally, five more people got prizes for $2 million and $1 million in other California counties including Los Angeles, San Bernandino, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo.

All other stores that sold the lucky tickets will get a bonus according to the ticket’s value.