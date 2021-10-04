57-year-old hit-and-killed by car in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A pedestrian hit by a car in southwest Fresno Friday has died, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Related Content One hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Fresno

Police say Carlos Garcia, 57, was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Blackstone Avenue and Griffith Way Friday evening.

Emergency crews performed life-saving measures and Garcia was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver, a woman in her 30s, was cooperating with officers. Investigators say there is no reason to suspect drugs or alcohol as a cause of the crash. Preliminary information suggests the pedestrian was walking in a crosswalk against a red light – and that the driver had a green light when the collision occurred.