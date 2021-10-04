57-year-old hit-and-killed by car in Fresno identified

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A pedestrian hit by a car in southwest Fresno Friday has died, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Police say Carlos Garcia, 57, was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Blackstone Avenue and Griffith Way Friday evening.

Emergency crews performed life-saving measures and Garcia was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver, a woman in her 30s, was cooperating with officers. Investigators say there is no reason to suspect drugs or alcohol as a cause of the crash. Preliminary information suggests the pedestrian was walking in a crosswalk against a red light – and that the driver had a green light when the collision occurred.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com