56 residents displaced after apartment catches fire in Fresno, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning displaced as many as 56 residents from their homes, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Fire officials received a 9-1-1 call just before 5:00 a.m. about a building on fire at Andrews Avenue.

Upon arrival, officials say fire crews found eight units from an apartment complex actively burning with power lines being threatened.

Fire crews say they began operating in rescue mode working to extinguish the fire and search for victims.

Medical aid service from the Fresno Fire Department was suspended for 20 minutes due to the large amount of resources committed to the incident, according to Fresno Fire Department officials.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent units, but residents were jumping from windows to escape the flames, officials say.

The Fresno Police Department, American Ambulance, Red Cross and Fresno Area Express are working alongside firefighters to help displaced residents prepare for Sunday’s extreme heat.

Buses with Fresno Area Express are being used as emergency shelter and cooling centers as temperatures are expected to reach up to 113 degrees.