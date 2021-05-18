559 Taqueria opens second location amid COVID

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – 559 Taqueria owner, Christian Garcia held the grand opening of a second restaurant location in Fresno today. His first restaurant in Clovis opened in June of 2020 just weeks after COVID shutdowns began.

“It was pretty difficult to open during that time, there was a lot of buzz going around with COVID, a lot of concerns. We did have an outdoor patio which was very nice, very helpful for us. So, we did focus on doing a lot of take out, luckily, our food is typically made to go,” said Garcia.

Garcia doesn’t have previous restaurant experience, but also owns and runs two food trucks — a background that’s helped him stay afloat during COVID.

“So, we kind of structured our business to be kind of get in and get out and comfort food and stuff like that. So, I think that played a huge role in the fact of being successful so far.”

Garcia says although business has been good, finding employees is brutal.

“It’s been very very difficult to hire staff right now especially with all the employee benefits that’s going on and stuff like that. So, I do have about 10 employees that are working nonstop everyday seven days a week until we find workers that want to work or that are experienced.”

Garcia makes use of every avenue available to ensure success–home food delivery has been a life saver.

“Extremely busy especially because of the COVID thing, hopefully that lifts, but I think the DoorDash thing is here to stay. There’s a lot of elderly people, there’s handicapped people, people that just don’t feel like going out,” said Ron Sphar, a DoorDash Driver.