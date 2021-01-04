55-million dollar claim filed against Madera county, state, U.S departments in wrongful death case

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE) — KSEE24 has obtained documents of a claim filed against Madera County, the state, and the U.S Department of Health and Human Services for the wrongful death of Calley Garay – a mother of four who police say was gunned down by her estranged husband last year.

Garay’s father says the people who were supposed to protect her failed to do their job and has now filed a 55 million dollar claim on behalf of her heirs – which would be her four children – three of whom witnessed her death.

Calley Garay, 32, was killed outside a Madera Health clinic on July 14. Her estranged husband Julio Garay Senior was arrested and charged in the killing.

The claim describes Calley as a “battered wife” who suffered years of abuse from her husband.

In a statement provided to police before her death, she recalls several instances of brutal abuse – saying Julio had choked her in front of their kids, held a gun to her head, and once stabbed her in the leg with a screwdriver five times.

She said he’d also threatened to kill her.

Calley was granted a restraining order after she went to Chowchilla police in May, Julio was arrested for spousal and child abuse, but bailed out.

The claim says she was taken in by the Madera Department of Social Services and placed in the Martha Diez battered women’s shelter.

A shelter employee later drove Calley to her appointment at the Camarena Health center with her three sons.

The claim says at least one employee or agent of the county social services department, the shelter, and/or the health center told Julio where and when Calley would be the day she was killed – aiding and abetting in her death.

Now her father claims Madera County Social Services employees failed to properly assess the risks of Calley’s situation and keep her schedule private.

The claim also holds the state and federal government responsible – saying the California Department of Social Services failed to adequately supervise the actions of the county department. It says the U.S Department of Health and Human Services also didn’t adequately supervise the county and state departments.

The claim is expected to reach Madera County in the next few days.

Julio Garay Senior’s trial is expected to start on Tuesday.