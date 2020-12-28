53-year-old Selma man walking on the highway dies after being struck by two vehicles, investigators say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was killed Monday after being hit by a vehicle on southbound Highway 99, police say.

Investigators say the man was walking on the freeway around 4:35 A.M. when he was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound near the Jensen exit on highway 99. Police say the driver was not able to see the man walking in the dark until the last moment when the driver unsuccessfully attempted to avoid hitting the victim. The man was then struck again by a different vehicle also traveling southbound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol or drugs are not considered to be a factor in the collision. The victim has been identified as a 53-year-old man from Selma and investigators are not sure why he was walking on the freeway.