53-year-old killed following Fresno hit-and-run, police appeal for witnesses

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A 53-year-old man is dead following a hit-and-run in Fresno on Thursday.

Officers say it happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Cedar and Floradora avenues.

According to police, the victim was struck as he was crossing Cedar by a vehicle travelling southbound. A deputy with Fresno County Sheriff’s Office found the injured man in the road and attempted CPR. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses describe the suspect vehicle was a green or blue SUV or pickup truck.

Crash scene investigators continue to examine the circumstances of the crash and track down any surveillance footage of the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fresno Police.