FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Election Day is less than three days away. On Saturday, 53 voting centers opened in Fresno County for voters to drop off or vote in-person.

Those we spoke with say they want to make sure their voices are heard.

“It’s our civic duty to go out and choose our representatives and government, and so for me, it was a very important decision to vote,” said Scott Woodside, a Fresno resident.

Some dropped off their ballots, but others like Woodside voted in-person because he just moved here two months ago.

“The only way that I could vote was to actually go in person and everything in there was fine, wearing masks, hand sanitizer, so I felt perfectly safe voting,” Woodside said.

Voters can go to any one of the voting centers to cast their ballots, register to vote, update information, replace ballots or drop off a ballot.

Jesse Cardiel voted in-person because he said he wanted to avoid the lines come Tuesday. “I said let’s go do right now instead of on Tuesday,” Cardiel said.

He voted with his daughter and granddaughter. Cardiel says he’s voted in every presidential election since Eisenhower.

“We should get out vote but especially this year when all the fuss is being made about the president, et cetera, et cetera, I think every vote is going to count,” he said.

The voting centers will be open on Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Tuesday, Election Day, they will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here for voting locations.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.