53 Vote centers to open on Saturday in Fresno County with strict guidelines

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – On Saturday, 53 vote centers will open throughout Fresno County for in-person voting, but with strict guidelines in place.

“Because we are in this pandemic, all of our lives have changed and we’re getting used to the new normal which means masks will be required. You’ll have hand sanitizer going in. You’ll have a plexiglass barrier between the voter and the election worker,” Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Brandi Orth said.

Orth added that there will be 6 feet physical distancing, which will cause lines out the door.

“We encourage you to vote early, don’t wait until the deadline,” she said.

At the election’s office in Downtown Fresno, voters can already vote in-person and can stop by to drop off their ballots.

On Wednesday afternoon, Fresno resident Charlotte Young waited in a line that moved fairly quickly outside the election’s office to cast her ballot. And she brought her family with her.

“I want to teach the little guy over there about voting so he can come out and see what the experience is like,” Young said.

As of this morning in Fresno County, 178,000 ballots had been received by mail and through the drop boxes. There are approximately 496,000 residents in the county registered to vote — that’s a 36% turnout with six days left until Election Day.

“The numbers prove it that the electorate is very engaged in this election,” Orth said.

The vote centers will be open on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A list of vote center locations can be found here.