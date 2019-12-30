$50k donation to CRMC matched by anonymous donor

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After an anonymous donor announced he would match any gift up to $500,000 made to Community Regional Medical Center to help homeless patients, a $50,000 donation was doubled to $100,000.

Just a few days after the announcement another donor answered his call.

The trust from Mohan and Sushila Sethi is donating $50,000 to CRMC as part of a larger gift also benefiting other Valley organizations.

With the anonymous donor match, the Sethi gift for the homeless doubles to $100,000.

JP Sethi, Mohan and Sushila’s son, said his parents wanted to “give back upon their passings” to help their community. Katie Zenovich, Community Medical Foundation CEO, said it’s even more special because the Sethi family has some personal connections to CRMC.

“JP understands what we do every day and expressed a sincere interest in helping those who need it the most,” Zenovich said. “This gift, along with the match, will have an incredible impact on how Community Regional is able to provide quality care and support to the Valley’s homeless population.”

Not counting the medical care, CRMC spends more than $1 million each year to provide homeless patients with meals, clothing, transportation, shelter, medical equipment and more.

The anonymous donor will continue matching gifts to this need through January.

To make a donation and have it matched, please contact Community Medical Foundation at (559) 724-4343 or go online to communitymedical.org/donate and select “Homeless Patient Match.”

