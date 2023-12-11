MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Papé kicked off the Inaugural Visalia FORE with a donation of $50,000 in support of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Central Valley (RMHCCV).

“Papé is committed to giving back to the communities where we live and work, and we believe in the power of collective efforts to make a positive impact,” said Scott Stevens, General Manager at Papé Kenworth and member of RMHC Central Valley Board of Directors.

Papé is the premier capital equipment dealer in the West and has made the donation to support RMHCCV’s mission to provide a home away from home for families facing the challenges of pediatric illness to ensure they stay together and find support during difficult times.

“We are thrilled and deeply grateful for Papé’s generous contribution to RMHC Central Valley. This significant donation will make a meaningful difference in the lives of families going through challenging medical journeys,” said Dr. Kent Karsevar, Executive Director at RMHCCV.

The inaugural Visalia FORE! The House Golf Tournament Presented by Papé is a two-day event, beginning June 9 and ending June 10, 2024, that will include activities including a dinner, live auction, and gold tournament. This event, held at the Visalia Country Club, will bring together golf enthusiasts, community leaders, and supporters of RMHC Central Valley.

The tournament will also provide various sponsorship opportunities to allow local businesses and individuals with an opportunity to support this vital cause.

“Papé recognizes the profound impact that RMHC has on families facing the challenges of caring for seriously ill children, and believes in the organization’s ability to create a meaningful and lasting impact on the well-being of these families,” said Randy Hall, General Manager of Papé Material Handling.

Anyone seeking more information about this event or want to inquire about sponsorship opportunities can visit the Ronald McDonald House Charities Central Valley website.