500th COVID-19 vaccination administered at Fresno clinic for seniors

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A celebration at WelbeHealth Sequoia in Downtown Fresno Thursday as staff administered the 500th COVID-19 vaccination through their community clinics for seniors.

“I feel good, I feel great. The staff is great too… I will recommend it to anybody,” said Samuel Sousa, their 500th person to be vaccinated.

WelbeHealth Sequoia is located on Van Ness Avenue near San Joaquin Street. The facility partnered with Fresno County to be one of their community vaccination sites back in January, and appointments have been in high demand.

“This is the first week that I think we’ve made it through and have nobody on our waitlist, so that was important. When we first started back in January, we had hundreds on our waitlist and we just couldn’t get everybody in,” said Nicole Butler, Director of Center Operations for WelbeHealth.

Their goal is to reach the most underserved communities of seniors in Fresno.

“We’re unique in the sense that we provide transportation. So anybody that is 55 years and older that isn’t able to get a vaccination, they can actually call us, and we’ll go pick them up,” said Butler.

Butler said these clinics are also an opportunity for local seniors to learn more about WelbeHealth Sequoia PACE – a physician-led organization that works with Medicare/Medicaid to coordinate all aspects of healthcare for the elderly, so they can live at home instead of moving to a nursing home.

“And we sit kind of in the heart of a lot of the underserved population when it comes to the senior population, so we’re a perfect location for them to come in,” said Butler.