FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – As Fresno Unified School District prepares for teachers with the Fresno Teachers Association to go on strike, the district is seeking substitute teachers for their classrooms.

A strike looms as Fresno Unified, the state’s third-largest district, and the Fresno Teacher Association, which represents more than four thousand teachers, negotiates teacher’s contracts.

The FTA says they are demanding better pay working conditions and lifetime health care.

Fresno Unified School District says their students remain the first priority and there will be no school closures, even in the event of a strike. Schools will remain open, safe, and full of critical learning for students.

As a result, announced on Tuesday the school district will pay $500 a day to substitute teachers.

Fresno Unified says they are seeking high-quality candidates locally and statewide teachers in the event that there is a strike by the Fresno Teachers Association. In support of this effort, the district will increase its substitute teacher pay to $500 a day.

“While we continue to work toward an agreement with our teachers, our students can’t afford to

lose any more learning time and we’re committed to ensuring that doesn’t happen. If a strike

does become a reality, we are prepared. Our schools will remain open and safe and students will

be learning,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson.

To apply visit the Fresno Unified School District website.