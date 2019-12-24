50-year-old woman killed riding her bike in Visalia, police say

Live Now
Fatal Accident

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman on her bicycle was killed riding in the road in Visalia on Monday night, the Visalia Police Department said in a news release.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Mooney Boulevard north of Walnut Avenue.

The Police Department said the woman was riding her bike west in a southbound lane when she was hit by a 2004 Ford F-150.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the woman unresponsive. She was transported to Kaeweah Delta Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

The 50-year-old woman’s name has not been released.

The Visalia Police Department said the collision is still under investigation.

