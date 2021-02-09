50 new employees wanted as Chukchansi Gold holds job fair

COARSEGOLD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino will be holding a job fair later this month. Management is looking to fill 50 positions, including guest room attendants, night cleaners, and cashiers.

The job fair will be held on Feb. 23 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. inside the resort’s training building at 711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.

The job fair is open for anyone aged 21 years or older. Applicants between ages 18 and 20 can call recruiters on 559-760-4107 before or after the job fair to discuss opportunities.

