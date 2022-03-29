FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A convicted Fentanyl pill dealer will spend 5 years in prison according to a news release Tuesday.

According to court documents, Jonathon Cortez, 24 of Fresno, supplied Fentanyl pills to an associate who made them look like oxycodone pills by stamping “M” on one side and “30” on the other. Cortez pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to distribute over 40 grams of Fentanyl.

In a news release Tuesday, the United States Department of Justice said that the case is part of “Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge” or (S.O.S.) The aim of that operation is to “reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas as well as identifying wholesale distribution networks and international and domestic suppliers.”