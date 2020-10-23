5-year-old shot and killed by another child in her Merced home, police say

MERCED, California (KGPE) – A 5-year-old girl is dead in Merced after police say another child in the home shot her.

Officers were called to the area of 26th Street and Hawthorne Avenue at around 2:30 p.m following a report of a gunshot at a home. Officers also received a report of a vehicle leaving a nearby hospital at a high rate of speed.

44-year-old Rodney Matthews (image courtesy of Merced Police)

Officers established that the 5-year-old girl was dropped off at the hospital with a single gunshot wound – but later died of her injuries.

According to Merced Police, the driver of the vehicle leaving the hospital started a high-speed pursuit but the driver was eventually arrested. 44-year-old Rodney Matthews was arrested and booked on charges of child endangerment which resulted in the death of a child, felony reckless driving while evading officers, and a prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Matthews was also identified as the victim’s father.

