5-year-old boy still hospitalized after police chase leads to crash in Visalia

VISALIA, California (KGPE) – Martin Ramos was working his truck driving job in Los Angeles Monday when panic set in. His wife, Mayeli, called to say she and his whole family were just in a crash.

“I literally just took off,” Ramos said.

His two young children were left in critical condition.

Police said 31-year-old Yvonne Quintana was behind the wheel running from officers. She had allegedly just shot a gun into an ex’s house. She then led police on a chase, before running a red light and crashing into the family.

Ramos’s 2- year-old daughter Annie suffered a laceration on her neck. “From the seat belt. It cut her arteries,” Ramos said.

His 5-year-old son Ethan was still recovering from a fractured skull Thursday. He was unable to talk, eat or even open his eyes Ramos said.

“The doctors can’t even check his pupils anymore because his eyes are literally red swollen shut,” he said.

The grieving father has not left the hospital, or his son’s side, in three days.

“Even though we haven’t been able to get an actual word out of him I’ll be talking to him and I’ll be telling him ‘Oh you want to go home?’ And he’ll be nodding a sad nod like yeah he wants to go home, he wants to leave but I mean obviously, now’s not the time,” Ramos said.

He said the doctors don’t know when they can bring Ethan home, and say he’ll need extensive physical therapy.

Now the family may be spending Christmas at the hospital, with a very short wish list this holiday season.

“I just wish he gets better, that’s all,” Ramos said.

The Ramos family lost their only car in the crash and Martin is the sole provider for the family. He said he won’t leave the hospital until his son can too, so work will have to wait.

There’s a GoFundMe set up to help the Ramos family, and Martin also asks for the community’s prayers.

Crash pictures courtesy of VISALIA Stringer.

