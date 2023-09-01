FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 5-year-old boy and a man died in a crash that injured multiple people in Fresno County Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 8:00 a.m. at Bethel and Jefferson avenues east of Del Rey.

CHP says a Honda was traveling east on Jefferson Avenue approaching a stop sign, traveled through the intersection, and was broadsided by a Chevrolet. The Chevrolet did not have a stop sign.

Investigators say there was no time for the driver of that Suburban to take any evasive action and struck the Honda killing the man and the boy.

Five of the passengers in the Chevy Suburban were transported to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries.