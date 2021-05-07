5 Things To Do: Mother’s Day Weekend in the Central Valley — May 7

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Here are 5 things happening over Mother’s Day weekend around the Central Valley!

1. Clovis Cruise Night and Car Show

Saturday, May 8 at 5:00 p.m.

“The streets of Old Town Clovis will be cruisin’, rockin’ and rollin’ with bands Diamond After Dark & Pure Harmony.” There will also live DJs and music. The event is open and free to the public.

For more info visit the Clovis Smogs Valley Car Club on Facebook

2. Mother’s Day Tea Party

Saturday May 8 at 3:00 p.m.

“Plan to celebrate mom at the Kearney Mansion Museum with a traditional tea party. The planned event is scheduled to be held on the Mansion’s veranda with tables well spaced apart.”

For more info visit the Kearney Mansion on Facebook

3. Waste Tire Amnesty Day

Saturday May 8 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

“The City Attorney’s Office – Code Enforcement Division and the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission Local Conservation Corps Recycling Program will hold a Waste Tire Amnesty Day.”

For more info visit city of Fresno on Facebook

4. Mother’s Day Brunch in the Vineyard Park at Engelmann Cellars

Sunday May 9 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“Spoil mom this Mother’s Day with a spectacular brunch the whole family will enjoy at Engelmann Cellars.”

For more info visit Engelmann Cellars on Facebook

5. Evenings on the Savanna

Saturday May 8 at 5:00 p.m.

“Enjoy outdoor dining with a view at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. There are outdoor dining areas with tables spaced for social distancing so you can take in a view of the savanna while enjoying your meal with family.”

For more info visit the Zoo’s website