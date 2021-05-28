5 Things To Do: Memorial Day In the Central Valley — May 29

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Here are 5 things happening this Memorial Day weekend around the Central Valley.

Golden Chain Theatre

Saturday, May 29 and Sunday May 30.

In Oakhurst, the Golden Chain Theatre has built an outdoor stage and turned its parking lot into a drive-in theater for a Melodrama!

For more info visit the Golden Chain Theater

2. CUMBIATRON

Saturday, May 29, 4:00 p.m.

DJ sets from El Selector, Cumbia Wayne, Dog Plasma, Galaxy Paisa & Kalakas happening in the Tower District.

For more info visit CUMBIATRON



3. First Armenian Presbyterian Church annual Memorial Day Picnic

Monday May 31, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Drop-in anytime between 11:00 a.m. & 4:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Farms in Reedley for First Armenian Presbyterian Church’s restart of its popular annual Memorial Day picnic!

For more information visit First Armenian Presbyterian Church

4. Music In The Park

Saturday May, 29 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The Valley Animal Center is hosting music in the park with The Marie Wilson Band.

For more information visit the Valley Animal Center

5. Prestige Car Parade

Sunday May, 30 1:00 p.m.

If you have an antique car, seniors at the Prestige Assisted Living Center would love to see it.

For more info visit Prestige Assisted Living at Visalia